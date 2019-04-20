$90.53 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $90.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.18 million to $90.70 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $86.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $373.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $374.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $389.98 million, with estimates ranging from $386.10 million to $396.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director James P. Dunigan acquired 1,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

