8,509 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Purchased by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,176 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

