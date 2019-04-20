7,399 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (D) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,000. Motco lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $78.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

