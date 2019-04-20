6,800 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

