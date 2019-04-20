662 Shares in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Acquired by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/662-shares-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp-acquired-by-capital-financial-planning-llc.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.