5,045 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $407,503,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,370,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $732,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $785,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,700,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

AMAT stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

