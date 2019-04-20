4,446 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,296,000 after buying an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,608,000 after buying an additional 1,784,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares worth $6,010,888. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

