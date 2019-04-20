$44.10 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $44.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $44.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $40.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $196.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $196.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $224.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 42,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Century Casinos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 137,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

