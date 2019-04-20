37,200 Shares in PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (PXMG) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl (BMV:PXMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXMG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000.

Shares of PXMG opened at $57.75 on Friday. PowerShares Fundamentl Pr Md Grwth Prtfl has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

