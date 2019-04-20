33,129 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 941.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NXRT opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/33129-shares-in-nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-nxrt-purchased-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.