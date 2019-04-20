$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to post sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Ultimate Software Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.13 million and the highest is $336.40 million. The Ultimate Software Group reported sales of $276.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ultimate Software Group.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTI shares. William Blair lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.49.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $330.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $365.86.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

