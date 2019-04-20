32,717 Shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 215,534 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $11.23 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $557.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.85.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody.

