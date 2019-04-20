$300.63 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post sales of $300.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $308.00 million. Materion reported sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 240.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.10.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.