$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 2,575,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

