$288.96 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $288.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.69 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $215.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.77 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.72 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

