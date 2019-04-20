$28.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte Inc (VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $28.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.46 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $114.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.05 million to $115.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.81 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $136.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $203,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,583.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 956,151 shares of company stock worth $19,865,410. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. 339,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,061. The company has a market cap of $946.74 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.42. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.