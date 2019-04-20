27,572 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $62.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $71.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

