2,452,347 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,452,347 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,760,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.78% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,947,000 after purchasing an additional 481,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.41 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/2452347-shares-in-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.