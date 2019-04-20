$24.23 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $24.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.32 million and the highest is $26.13 million. Omeros reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,423.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $131.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.24 million to $165.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.37 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $242.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,204,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 632,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 844.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 358,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,776. Omeros has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $907.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.60.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

