2,280 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

