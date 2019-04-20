2,268 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.63. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $34,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,969.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,947. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

