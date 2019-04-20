2,150 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 60.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 154.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 94,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education to $117.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $177.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $236,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $9,297,700 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

