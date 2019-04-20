18,271 Shares in Pentair PLC (PNR) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

