17,956 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

XOM opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

