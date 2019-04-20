1,746 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 259,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,824,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10,535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 181,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $735,477.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 45,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $6,378,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,387 shares of company stock worth $14,602,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.56.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

