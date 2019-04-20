17,111 Shares in Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 645,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 328,166 shares during the last quarter.

Prothena stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.53. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Prothena had a negative net margin of 16,297.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

