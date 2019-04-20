$163.97 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report sales of $163.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.96 million to $165.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $667.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.01 million to $675.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.76 million, with estimates ranging from $696.52 million to $737.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

SHEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 352,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.48. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $37,146,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 393,942 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $7,650,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $5,541,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

