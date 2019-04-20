15,664 Shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,968,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $5,365,000.

Livent stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

