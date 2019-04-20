14,489 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 20,833.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 4.06%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

