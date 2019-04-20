13,950 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

