$131.21 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $131.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.39 million and the lowest is $131.03 million. Perficient reported sales of $120.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $530.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.25 million to $531.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.01 million, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $562.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,183,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,211.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Perficient by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. 161,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

