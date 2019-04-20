$123.05 Million in Sales Expected for KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) will report $123.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KEYW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.26 million and the lowest is $119.50 million. KEYW posted sales of $125.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEYW will report full-year sales of $519.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.20 million to $527.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $548.60 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $555.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KEYW.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in KEYW by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in KEYW by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in KEYW by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KEYW by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in KEYW by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period.

KEYW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 202,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.30. KEYW has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

