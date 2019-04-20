1,206,979 Shares in Momo Inc (MOMO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,206,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,666,000. Norges Bank owned 0.61% of Momo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 2,062.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth $29,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 934,298 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Momo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,555,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,470,000 after purchasing an additional 593,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Momo by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 738,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura raised their target price on Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

