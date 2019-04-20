11,063 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,422,000 after buying an additional 132,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,906,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $608,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $1,218,660 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.27. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

