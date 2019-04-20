0xcert (ZXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $730,581.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $730,581.00 and $118,466.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.41 or 0.11676563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001044 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00023773 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,501,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

