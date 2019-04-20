$0.77 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,331,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,487,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 119,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 105,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

