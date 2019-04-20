$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Paypal reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,287,624,000 after buying an additional 1,393,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,402,000 after buying an additional 338,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,537. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

