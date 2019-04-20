$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

