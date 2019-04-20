-$0.60 EPS Expected for Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.57). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Forty Seven stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $118,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $624,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,384 shares of company stock worth $3,097,143.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 399,591 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at $6,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

