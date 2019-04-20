-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics Inc (STIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on STIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 138,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,267. The company has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Neuronetics news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 26,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $423,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 16,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Neuronetics by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 706.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.