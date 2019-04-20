$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,649. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

