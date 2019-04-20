-$0.32 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.46). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 127,150 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $236,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.