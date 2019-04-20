-$0.32 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.46). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 127,150 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $236,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

