$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.63. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of BRT opened at $13.88 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

