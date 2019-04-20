-$0.21 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 789,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,252,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,620 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SRRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,090. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.