-$0.21 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 789,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,252,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,620 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SRRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,090. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

