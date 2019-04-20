$0.20 EPS Expected for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Covenant Transportation Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $272.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

CVTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CVTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $371.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.60. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

