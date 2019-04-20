$0.15 EPS Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Tailored Brands reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TLRD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. The stock has a market cap of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at $155,328.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $143,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $135,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

