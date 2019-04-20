$0.13 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 1,728,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,591. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

