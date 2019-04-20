-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.31 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $545.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 192,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

