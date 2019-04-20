-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tyme Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Michels bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 545,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.22. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.