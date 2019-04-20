$0.06 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 109,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,280. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.